Jacqueline Quynh - Reporter

Jacqueline Quynh

These days anyone with a smartphone can get on the news, and I think it's one of the best things that has happened to journalism. The huge quantity of pictures and videos you share really helps us capture what's going on in your neighborhood. But I wanted to be a journalist even before everyone had an iPhone in their pocket. I'm probably one of the few people who'd still show up to work even if I won the lottery.

My passion for journalism began at an early age. I can remember that one of my favorite activities in Kindergarten was show and tell. I don't think I ever cared about what I brought, I just wanted to share a story. Later on I spent countless hours in front of the TV… not caring about comedies or dramas, but instead captivated by network and local news and the reporters who also told their stories. Now, my passion is learning about the people around me and working hard to share their stories in a compelling and authentic way.

My reporting career began after graduating from college. I got my feet wet in a handful of smaller markets across the U.S., most recently at WKRG in Mobile, Alabama.

Today, I feel very fortunate to be working in the career I love, in one of the most exciting cities in the country. My philosophy about news is simple. My aim is to tell a story while focusing on the people who graciously let me into their lives. And that's where you come in. I want to hear from you. Tell me what's happening in your community. The good, the bad, problems that you see that may need to be exposed. After all, that's my job.

In my free time, I collect hobbies, take online classes, and brush up on French, as well as dabble in a little bit of art. Being a foodie here is a given.