Kristin Pierce has lived in the Midwest her entire life but she’s excited to trade in winter snow for southern sunshine! She joined WWL-TV Eyewitness News as a weekend anchor/reporter in January 2017.

Prior to joining this news team, Kristin worked in her hometown as a reporter for WXYZ, the ABC affiliate, in Detroit, Michigan. In this position, she covered several national news stories like the corruption trial of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, the Renisha McBride murder case and the Flint water crisis.

Before venturing in front of the camera, Kristin spent some time behind the scenes. She worked as an associate producer for WDIV in Detroit and WTVG in Toledo, Ohio.

When Kristin is not at work, she’s most likely spending time with family and friends, reading or volunteering in the community. She also has a new found love for traveling and plans to visit at least one different country every year!

Kristin graduated cum laude from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and a minor in Sociology.

She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Kristin is also an advocate against domestic violence.

If you have any story ideas, want to recommend a restaurant in Nawlins or simply say hi, don’t hesitate!

kpierce@wwltv.com