Alexandra Cranford - Meteorologist

Alexandra Cranford is a meteorologist for the Eyewitness News Forecast Team. She forecasts on weekend evenings and often weekdays at noon. Alexandra also contributes to special projects for weekday newscasts on air and on wwltv.com.

Alexandra holds a Master of Science in applied meteorology from Mississippi State University. She graduated summa cum laude from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Arts in political communication.

She was awarded Best Weathercast from the Press Club of New Orleans in 2016, and she won Best Weathercast in Louisiana from the Associated Press of Louisiana in 2015. Alexandra has also received awards from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters and Women in Media.

She recently passed a rigorous written exam from the American Meteorological Society to bring her halfway through the process of earning a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) distinction. She plans to complete the final part of the process in the next few months.

As a native of the New Orleans area, Alexandra learned early that weather has a tremendous effect on people's lives. She grew up in Slidell on the Northshore and rode out almost every hurricane in her house with her family.

"We would board up the house, settle in and watch the WWL meteorologists as long as we could," she said. "When the power went out, we kept listening to them on WWL radio. It is an honor to be on the other side of that now and keep people safe and informed during our many severe weather events."

Alexandra has worked as a NASA Science and Engineering Apprentice in the Naval Research Laboratory's Office of Oceanography. She came to WWL-TV in 2012 from weather forecasting jobs in Monroe and Shreveport, Louisiana.

Although she always enjoyed science, it wasn't until college that Alexandra chose meteorology as a career. Her love of English and reading led her to mass communication courses and LSU's campus broadcast news station. When she began dabbling in weather forecasting for the university-wide newscasts, she realized she had found a satisfying intersection of science and English.

When she's not at work, Alexandra relaxes at home with her husband Aaron and their pets, Ben the cat and Hank the dog. She spends a lot of her time reading (classics and science fiction are her faves). She also loves to bake and goes for lengthy walks along the water - in almost all types of weather.

