Dave Nussbaum - Meteorologist

Dave Nussbaum's interest in television sparked at an early age. He was born in Chicago, Illinois and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"I have wanted a career in television since the fourth grade, Dave said. "I went from being very afraid of storms to chasing them!"

Motivated by a deep passion for weather, Dave took advantage of on-camera experience received through a position as his high school's first weatherman.

Dave's interest in weather didn't stop in his high school newsroom. After earning a Bachelors of Science from California University of Pennsylvania in Operational Meteorology, he went on to Mississippi State University where he earned a Masters degree in Broadcast Meteorology.

Dave Nussbaum joined the WWL-TV Pinpoint Weather Team in January of 2014. As a WWL-TV meteorologist, Dave informs the public of severe and tropical weather activity and visits local schools to teach students about studying weather patterns.

En route to WWL, Dave interned at WPXI-TV in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was not long before he became the morning meteorologist at WSEE-TV in Erie, Pennsylvania. Then he made the transition to South Louisiana and was the morning and noon meteorologist at WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge for 10 years where he won Best Weathercast by the Louisiana Associated Press in 2008. Dave has weathered some of South Louisiana's worst hurricanes from Katrina to Gustav.

Dave has earned the prestigious "Seal of Approval" from the American Meteorological Society, is a member of the National Weather Association, and an Eagle Scout.

Dave is very active on Social Media. You can follow him on Facebook and Twitter for all of your New Orleans area weather needs.

