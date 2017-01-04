Katie Steiner - Reporter

Katie Steiner

Katie comes to New Orleans from Spokane, WA where she did a whole lot of everything. She started working as a general assignment reporter, moved the mornings, and finished up her time as the weekend weathercaster. Katie’s first job on air was at KOMU-TV, where she worked for four years while going to school at the University of Missouri.

Mornings are Katie’s passion; she loves waking up well before the sun to make sure you are informed and ready for the day!

Katie loves to be active and involved in the community, from playing tennis, swimming, and singing at St. Catherine Sienna Catholic Church. She and her husband, John, live in New Orleans. They are huge sports fans, and love cheering for the Saints and both Tigers!! (Mizzou of course, and LSU too)