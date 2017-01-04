Lauren Bale - Reporter

Lauren Bale

Lauren Bale joined WWL-TV as a reporter in the Summer of 2016. Before moving down to The Big Easy, Lauren spent two years reporting for WAFF, the NBC affiliate in Huntsville, AL. While in Huntsville, Lauren covered multiple national news stories including the Columbia, SC flooding and the Chattanooga, TN mass shooting.

Lauren graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. As a college student, she also anchored, reported and produced for KOMU, the NBC affiliate in Columbia, Mo. Although Lauren has been living in the Midwest and the South for the last 6 years, New York will always be home. Lauren was born and raised in the Hudson Valley, about 40 minutes north of New York City.

In her free time, Lauren loves being outside (running, hiking, camping) good music (Fleetwood Mac, Beyonce, Red Hot Chili Peppers) and eating (Thai, Mediterranean and, of course, Cajun). She’s looking forward to taking her hobby of eating to new levels now that she’s in New Orleans. She also loves meeting new people, so e-mail her atlbale@wwltv.com follow her on Twitter at @LaurenBaleWWLTV or like her facebook pagehttps://www.facebook.com/LaurenBaleWWLTV/. She would especially love tips on any must see places in Nawlins!