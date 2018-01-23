Aerosmith, Sting, Aretha Franklin among Jazz Fest headliners

Sting attends a game between the Knicks and the Pelicans at Madison Square Garden on January 14, 2018 in New York City. The Pelicans defeated the Knicks 123-118 in overtime. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Photo: Jim McIsaac, 2018 Jim McIsaac)

No matter your taste, the 2018 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival seems to have you covered, in a YouTube video released mid morning Tuesday, the lineup was presented.

There will also be a tribute to Fats Domino, performed by an assortment of artists.

Here are some of the artists that we've heard about performing at the 2018 Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin, Jimmy Buffet, Sting, Beck, David Byrne, Lionel Richie, Steve Miller Band, Common, Sting, Jack Johnson, Bonnie Raitt, Smokey Robinson, Sheryl Crow, Lyle Lovitt...

Click for the full lineup from the Jazz Festival web site.

