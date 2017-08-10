#AintNoCinderella: Why Women in This Country Are Posting Midnight Selfies
A woman in India shared a story of how she was helped by police after being harassed by some men late at night. When a government official blamed her for being out late at night, women in India took up the hashtag #AintNoCinderella to prove a point. Keri
WWLTV 8:09 AM. CDT August 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Landrieu warns of flood risk after pumping station…Aug 10, 2017, 3:52 a.m.
-
Schools announce closures after S&WB alertAug 10, 2017, 5:37 a.m.
-
Cedric Grant to collect six-figure pension after…Aug. 9, 2017, 9:27 p.m.