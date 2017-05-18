Burning Candles Might Pollute the Air in Your Home

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
Barricades, no-parking signs surround Lee CircleMay 18, 2017, 2:04 p.m.
-
VERIFY | How can Beauregard statue be moved if on…May 18, 2017, 12:21 p.m.
-
Children's Museum to break ground on new City Park campusMay 18, 2017, 1:21 p.m.