Here's Why One City is Trying To Crack Down On Those Annoying Beach Tents
It's all fun in the sun until someone pops their beach tent up in front of you, blocking your ocean view.Well, one city in Delaware is cracking down on the popular summertime beach shelter. Buzz60's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WWLTV 4:15 PM. CDT July 05, 2017
