Minor League Team To Hand Out 'You Might Be The Father's Day' Pregnancy Tests
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Minor League Baseball team will be giving away hundreds of pregnancy tests to attendants for a promotion they are calling 'You Might Be The Father's Day.' Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
WWLTV 9:23 AM. CDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
LIVE UPDATES: Scalise among five shot at Alexandria,…Jun 14, 2017, 7:08 a.m.
-
Official statement released about Stave Scalise's…Jun 14, 2017, 8:43 a.m.
-
Kennedy: If this is political, we've sunk to a new lowJun 14, 2017, 9:05 a.m.