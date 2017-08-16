Model Gets a 70 ct. Diamond to Celebrate 5 Year Anniversary

Model Ksenia Tsaritsina was given an upgrade from her 30 ct. to a 70 ct. diamond ring by her husband Russian oligarch Aleksey Shapovalov. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) reports.

WWLTV 12:14 PM. CDT August 16, 2017

