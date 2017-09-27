NASA Used Kitchen Aluminum Foil To Save A Legendary Space Mission
For all of NASA's high tech advancements, it may surprise you to know that the agency used regular kitchen aluminum foil to save one of its most famous missions. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WWLTV 10:02 AM. CDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Man accused of killing ex-wife with an ax in…Sep 27, 2017, 9:35 a.m.
-
Crews cleaning up nails on I-10 East until 2 p.m.Sep 27, 2017, 10:08 a.m.
-
Scalise to appear in first TV interview since June shootingSep 27, 2017, 6:54 a.m.