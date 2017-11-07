New Moschino Dress Is Literally Just a Dry Cleaning Bag (and It Costs $737)

Moschino has a hot new gown it's calling the Cape Sheer Overlay Dress, except it looks a whole lot like that bag they put over your clothes at the dry cleaners. Buzz60's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has more.

WWLTV 2:12 PM. CST November 07, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories