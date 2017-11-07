New Moschino Dress Is Literally Just a Dry Cleaning Bag (and It Costs $737)
Moschino has a hot new gown it's calling the Cape Sheer Overlay Dress, except it looks a whole lot like that bag they put over your clothes at the dry cleaners. Buzz60's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has more.
WWLTV 2:12 PM. CST November 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Report: Church gunman escaped from mental hospital in 2012Nov. 7, 2017, 1:05 p.m.
-
What they're saying nationally about the Saints;…Nov. 7, 2017, 10:27 a.m.
-
Texas authorities: We won't mention shooter's name againNov. 7, 2017, 6:56 a.m.