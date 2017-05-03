The Banksy Of Florists Strikes Again in New York City
New York City trash cans are getting the ultimate makeover! Spring has arrived to one of the greatest cities ever, and that includes New York's not so clean trash bins. Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
WWL 9:41 AM. CDT May 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
Strong To Severe Storms Today and TonightFeb 24, 2016, 9:02 a.m.
-
Governor: DOJ announcement in Alton Sterling Case…May. 3, 2017, 8:11 a.m.
-
Suspect in 2012 St. John deputy ambush back behind barsMay. 3, 2017, 7:19 a.m.