The surprising real reason the Monopoly board game was invented

Monopoly is one of America's favorite board games, but back in 1904, the inventor wanted to have a different effect when playing the game.
You could play it two different ways, and the now less popular way might surprise you.
© 2017 WWL-TV
Monopoly is one of America's favorite board games, but back in 1904, the inventor wanted to have a different effect when playing the game. Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
Monopoly is one of America's favorite board games, but back in 1904, the inventor wanted to have a different effect when playing the game.
You could play it two different ways, and the now less popular way might surprise you.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs