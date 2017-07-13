This State Just Took a Bold Stand and Banned Margarita Pitchers!
In Alabama, those going for a night out may be in for a surprise.Alabama's Alcoholic Beverage Board has banned margaritas and any other cocktail sold by the pitcher, saying beer is the only alcoholic beverage that can be sold in the party-size pitchers. A
WWLTV 11:01 AM. CDT July 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Torres ‘still processing' mayoral campaignJul 13, 2017, 9:32 a.m.
-
UPDATE: Ten people without a home after fire on…Jul 13, 2017, 5:25 a.m.
-
Police investigating three separate overnight shootingsJul 13, 2017, 5:07 a.m.