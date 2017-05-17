You Can Now Send Your Loved One's Ashes Into Space
According to the FAI, only 553 people have ever been to space, so the chances are pretty slim but that number is going to get a lot higher because Elysium Space has partnered with Space X to send portions of a person's cremated remains into orbit. Jose Se
WWL 11:09 AM. CDT May 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
Beauregard statue removed; base to remain at this timeMay 16, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
-
Monument Task Committee: Removal disgraces CreolesMay 17, 2017, 5:28 a.m.
-
What's next for House Bill 71?May 17, 2017, 10:34 a.m.