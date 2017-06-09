You Will Be a Better Person if You Read More Harry Potter Books
As if we need another reason to indulge in all the Harry Potter fantasy J.K. Rowling blessed the world with. Now according to science, you may become a better person if you do. Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) has the story.
WWLTV 1:16 PM. CDT June 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
Funeral home worker finds man's body near Mid-City cemeteryJun. 9, 2017, 9:44 a.m.
-
Victim in Gentilly mass shooting shot four times,…Jun. 8, 2017, 8:16 p.m.
-
Summer camps, programs take proactive approach to…Jun. 8, 2017, 11:02 p.m.