Your Avocado Toast Addiction Could Really Make the Difference in Buying a Home

Tim Gurner outraged many when he suggested that millennials can't buy homes because the spend all their money on avocado toast. But is that really the reason they can't make a down payment? Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the math.

WWL 9:54 AM. CDT May 31, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories