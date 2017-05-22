Dave & Buster's opens today in New Orleans

A rendering of the New Orleans Dave & Buster’s, going up on Poydras Street HC Architects

NEW ORLEANS -- Dave & Buster's is celebrating its grand opening Monday at a ceremonial ribbon cutting starting at 10:30 a.m.

Doors will officially open to the public at 11 a.m.

Some of the speakers will include Councilmember Latoya Cantrell.

Located downtown, this is first Dave & Buster's restaurant and entertainment venue in Louisiana. The 40,000-square-foot building will have plenty of food, drinks and entertainment. More than 150 of the newest arcade games and a state-of-the-art sports viewing experience.

All guests over 21 who visit Dave & Buster’s today to celebrate the location’s grand opening will receive a free $5 Power Card.

