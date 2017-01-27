Unknown Food Critic: Blue Oak BBQ earns bragging rights

Blue Oak's doobin' Loobin sandwich, mixing smoked sausage slices with pulled pork or brisket on a sturdy bun.

Blue Oak is thus far one of the best success stories of to come from the New Orleans pop-up eatery trend. The crew here got their start slow smoking barbecue at a succession of local bars for years before opening their own restaurant in Mid-City last spring. Ever since the response has been strong and, as we'll see, there are some good reasons why.

Blue Oak BBQ

900 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-621-9837

THREE STARS

The Setting

Some will remember this location as the long time home of Fellini's pizzeria, but they probably won't recognize it inside. There's now a rustic design of weathered wood and metal around the dining room and bar. Line up to order at the counter and peak through the kitchen windows at thee smoker apparatus inside. The patio is a nice open air option in good weather. The crowd varies widely from families on dinner outings to buddies swilling beer with their barbecue to cops on the beat dropping in for a quick bite.

The Food

Low and slow is the style here, and that's music to the ears of true barbecue aficionados. The meats come out smoky and flavorful, with purple smoke rings and great exterior texture. The menu is short but highly consistent - you can order with confidence across the list. Look to the specials list for appetizers like jerk barbecue eggrolls or the periodic batch of cracklin' and the changeable desserts - the fried apple pie is good.

To get the classic Blue Oak experience though, try these dishes:

- smoked wings, so flavorful they don't really need sauce, a true specialty here.

- brisket, Texas style, and cut either lean or "wet," which is fattier and just gushes juice.

- pork ribs, cut thick and showing deep rings of smoke flavor across their span.

- mac and cheese, topped with a crusty edge of garlicky breadcrumbs

- the doobin' Loobin sandwich, mixing smoked sausage slices with pulled pork or brisket on a sturdy bun.

Drinks

There's a full bar with an emphasis on the beer, and a short but good selection of local drafts.

Cost

Blue Oak is not cheap but portions are correct and quality is high, so the bill feels right.

Overall

This is a great time for barbecue in New Orleans, and Blue Oak is one of the reasons why. There's quality, character and a fun style throughout the place. There are many new restaurants vying for barbecue bragging rights in town now and Blue Oak is a top contender.

