Disney to remove 'wench for sale' scene in Pirates of the Caribbean rides

A pirate's life is in store for a tearful redhead when Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean attraction is refurbished at the U.S. parks next year.

The 50-year-old ride has become a quintessential staple for Disney parks and will soon undergo a makeover to free a chained female character from her shackles.

The ride ferries guests through the calm, eerie waters of a bayou and glides through the choppy seas where pirates conquer and pillage locales.

A town square auction is one of several sites riders have experienced for half a century at Disneyland that will soon be changed, a Disney Parks blog announced this week.

It depicts several bound women on an auction block for boisterous pirates to buy as a wife. A banner behind the audio-animatronic figures says "Auction, take a wench for a bride."

The new scene will change the banner to "Auction, surrender yer loot" and the redheaded woman pirates clamored for will now take center stage as a pirate looting townsfolk.

"The blockbuster 'Pirates of the Caribbean' films provided the inspiration for our Imagineering team to come up with new twists and turns in our story, and a chance to introduce new characters and magic to this classic attraction," the blog said.

The boat ride has seen several changes in recent years to reflect modern sensibilities and introduce characters like Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow from the blockbuster "Pirates of the Caribbean" film franchise.

The auction scene has been the subject of derision in the past, including a 2010 Ms. Magazine blog entry criticizing it as making light of sex slavery.

One portion of the scene was changed to show a male pirate chasing a woman for her food instead of the woman.

Visitors can expect to see the new depiction unveil in 2018 along with the addition of Geoffrey Rush's Captain Hector Barbossa and his skeletal crew in the ride.

In addition, other antagonists, Blackbeard and Davy Jones will warn riders that "dead men do tell tales!"

