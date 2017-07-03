Essence Fest 2017 draws 470,000 to New Orleans

Chance the Rapper performs during Essence Festival Sunday, July 2, 2017 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Photo via Scott Threlkeld / The New Orleans Advocate (Photo: Scott Threlkeld / New Orleans Advocate, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS – The 2017 Essence Festival attracted more than 470,000 attendees to the New Orleans area, organizers announced Monday, about 20,000 more than last year.

Event organizers said the festival also generated a record-breaking four billion social media impressions, reaching audiences worldwide.

The annual four-day festival featured entertainment, empowerment and cultural experiences between July 29 to July 2.

More than 100 artists, including headliners John Legend and Chance the Rapper, performed across the Superdome and Ernest N. Morial Convention Center during the event. They were joined by more than 100 speakers, including New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The 2017 festival included the launch of the expanded “Path to Power” business conference and the return of consumer expos focused on “beauty and style.”

For a full recap of the 2017 Essence Festival, visit Essence.com.

© 2017 WWL-TV