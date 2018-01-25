Essence Fest 2018 headliners announced; Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu included

NEW ORLEANS -- Headliners for the 2018 Essence Festival were announced Thursday morning.

Included are Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Miguel, Snoop Dogg and Jill Scott. Performers who've appeared at the fest before include Mary J. Blige and XSCAPE, who performed after a nine-year hiatus to a packed superlounge during the 2017 Essence Fest.

The festival takes place from July 6-8, with seminars during the day at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and concerts during the evening at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

According to the website, more artists will be announced.

Which artists will appear on the main stage versus the various superlounges has yet to be announced.

Click here to visit Essence's website and see the entire lineup.

