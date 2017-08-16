Big Freedia to headline 2017 Fried Chicken Festival

GEORGE, WA - MAY 26: Big Freedia performs at the Sasquatch! Music Festival at Gorge Amphitheatre on May 26, 2017 in George, Washington. (Photo by Suzi Pratt/WireImage) (Photo: Suzi Pratt, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Big Freedia will headline the entertainment lineup for the upcoming National Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans.

Organizers say the entertainment lineup also includes Naughty Professor, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Sean Ardoin and the Zydekool, the Spirit of New Orleans Gospel Choir, Kristen Diable and The City, Motel Radio and more.

"With the addition of a second music stage, it allowed us the ability to create more opportunities for New Orleans musicians, while providing a greater diversity in entertainment for our guests," Cleveland Spears III said.

Spears said the organization is confident the lineup will entertain everyone from Millennials to baby boombers.

The festival, presented by Raising Cane’s, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23-24 in Woldenberg Park. The event is a free, outdoor festival “to celebrate and indulge in one of America’s favorite dishes.”

To see the complete lineup plus more information about the festival, click here.

© 2017 WWL-TV