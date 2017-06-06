Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, LCD Soundsystem to headline Voodoo Fest

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The Killers, LCD Soundsystem, DJ Snake and Galantis to headline the 2017 Voodoo Music Experience in October in City Park.

WWL 12:22 PM. CDT June 06, 2017

