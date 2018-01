2018 parade schedule: Mobile-friendly

Endymion (Photo: WWL)

Saturday, January 27

- Krewe of Bilge, Slidell, 11 am

- Drew of Poseidon, Slidell 6 pm

- Krewe du Vieux (mature subject matter), 6:30 p.m., Quarter

- Krewedelusion, Follows du Vieux, Quarter

Sunday, January 28

- Little Rascals, Metairie, Noon

- Slidellians, Slidell, 1 p.m.

- Perseus, Slidell, follows Slidellians

- Pearl River Lions, Pearl River, 1 p.m.

Friday, February 2

- Cork, Quarter, 3 p.m.

- Oshun, Uptown 6 p.m.

- Cleopatra, Uptown, 6:30

- Eve, Mandeville, 7 p.m.

- Excalibur, Metairie, 7 p.m.

- Athena, Metairie, 7:30

- Hercules, Houma, 6:30

Saturday, Feb. 3

- Paws, Slidell, 10 a.m.

- Adonis, westbank, 11:45 a.m.

- Nemesis, St. Bernard, 1 p.m.

- Tchefuncte, Madisonville, 1 p.m.

- Tee Caillou, Chauvin, Noon

- Push Mow, Abita Springs, 11 a.m.

- Pontchartrain, Uptown, 1 p.m.

- Choctaw, Uptown, 2 p.m.

- Freret, Uptown, 2:30

- Sparta, Uptown, 6:30

- Aquarius, Houma, 6:30

- Pygmalion, Uptown 6:15

- Casear, Metairie, 6 p.m.

- Olympia, Covington, 6 p.m.

- Titans, Slidell, 6:30

- 'tit Rex, Marigny, 5 p.m.

- Chewbacchus, Marigny 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 4

- Femme Fatale, Uptown, 11 a.m.

- Carrollton, Uptown, Noon

- King Arthur/Merlin, Uptown, 1 p.m.

- Alla, Uptown, 1:30

- Claude, Slidell, 1 p.m.

- Dionysus, Slidell, after Claude

- Barkus, Quarter, 2 p.m.

- Hyacinthians, Houma, Noon

- Titans, Houma, after Hyacinthians

Wednesday, Feb. 7

- Druids, Uptown, 6:30

- Nyx, Uptown, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 8

- Babylon, Uptown, 5:30

- Chaos, Uptown, 6:15

- Muses, Uptown, 6:30

Friday, Feb. 9

- Hermes, Uptown 6 p.m.

- d'Etat, Uptown, 6:30

- Morpheus, Uptown, 7 p.m.

- Selene, Slidell, 6:30

- Aphrodite, Houma, 6:30

- Centurions, Metairie, 7 p.m.

- Orpheus, Mandeville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10

- NOMTOC, West bank, 10:45 a.m.

- Iris, Uptown, 11 a.m.

- Tucks, Uptown, Noon

- Endymion, Mid-City, 4:15 p.m.

- Isis, Metairie, 6:30 p.m.

- Mardi Gras, Houma, 6:30 p.m.

- MCCA, Bogalusa 1 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 11

- Okeanos, Uptown, 11 a.m.

- Mid-CIty, Uptown, 11:45 a.m.

- Thoth, Uptown, Noon

- Bacchus, Uptown, 5:15 p.m.

- Napoleon, Metairie, 5 p.m.

- Terreanians, Houma, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12

- Proteus, Uptown, 5:15 p.m.

- Orpheus, Uptown, 6 p.m.

- Cleopatra, Houma, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 (Mardi Gras)

- Zulu, Uptown, 8 a.m.

- Rex, Uptown, 10 a.m.

- Elks, Uptown, after Rex

- Crescent City, Uptown, after Elks

- Argus, Metairie, 10 a.m.

- Jeffersonians, Metairie, after Argus

- Elks, Metairie, after Jeffersonians

- Lyra, Covington, 10 a.m.

- Lions, Covington, 10 a.m.

- Covington, Covington, follows Lions

- Chahta, Lacombe, 1 p.m.

- Folsom, Folsom, 2 p.m.

- Houmas, Houma, 11 a.m.

- Kajuns, Houma, after Houmas

- Bonne Terre, Houma, after Kajuns



