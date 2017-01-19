8 King Cake Knock-offs Worth a Try

King Cake Pancakes, cafe b

1. King Cake Cookie Sandwich

Cajun Dough Works: Their 'Carnival King Cake Cookie Sandwich' takes two of chewy-crisp cinnamon cream cheese cookies and sandwiches them together with a cream cheese filling, then lightly drizzled with vanilla glaze and topped with sparkling sugar. (Each package contains 1 dozen sandwich cookies.)

Website: Cajun Dough Works King Cake Cookies

Carnival King Cake Cookie Sandwich, Cajun Dough Works, cajundoughworks.com

2. King Cake flavored Doberge

From the geniuses behind Debbie Does Doberge, the King Cake Doberge is a king cake inspired flavor combination in the traditional doberge style. Layers of white cake and cream cheese pudding are coated with cream cheese icing and hints of cinnamon the sprinkled with colored sugar on top. Slices, as well as whole cakes (first come first served) be served up at Bakery Bar, a cocktail and dessert bar near the Lower Garden District. Various fruit puddings are available by pre-order only.

Here's the link to pre-order cakes: Debbie Does Doberge

King Cake Flavored Doberge, Debbie Does Doberge at Bakery Bar

3. King Cake Doughnut Sundae

The King Cake Doughnut Sundae from Emeril's Delmonico is a decadent dessert of a banana's foster sauce with chantilly cream and toasted pecans on bottom, layered with a king cake flavored doughnut and topped with pecan ice cream.

Emeril's Delmonico website: emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-delmonico

King Cake Doughnut Sundae, Emeril's Delmonico (Photo: Thomas, Mandy)

4. King Cake Infused Brandy Milk Punch

This adult beverage from SoBou takes the traditional flavors of a Brandy Milk Punch and gives it a sweeter and more cinnamon-y finish.

Check out their full cocktail menu: http://www.sobounola.com/cocktails

King Cake infused Brandy Milk Punch, SoBou (Photo: Thomas, Mandy)

5. King Cake Pancakes

These Carnival-inspired hot cakes from Ralph Brennan's cafe b in Metairie are loaded with glittery sugar of purple green and gold. Find them during brunch on Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

See the full brunch menu: cafe b Weekend Brunch

King Cake Pancakes, cafe b

6. King Cake Cake Balls

In additional to traditional king cakes, Gambino's Bakery is offering a 'twist' original with their King Cake Cake Balls. The cake balls are baked with king cake dough, dipped in frosting and topped with a purple, green and gold drizzle!

Folks can call Gambino's to place an order: 504-885-7500

King Cake Cake Balls, Gambino's Bakery

7. King Cake Flavored Shake

If you haven't had a milk shake from Frey Smoked Meat Co., brace yourself. They are no joke. For Carnival, they're dishing up a king cake-flavored milkshake with a sugared rim, whipped cream and a slice of king cake on top.

Learn more about the new BBQ joint in Mid City: freysmokedmeat.com

King Cake Shake, Frey Smoked Meat Co. (Photo by GoNOLA) (Photo: Thomas, Mandy)

8. King Cake Popsicles

Deep South Pops in Jackson, Ms has outdone themselves (again) with a king-cake flavored double popsicle that boasts a bright blueberry filling. The frozen treats are only available in Mississippi, but they're worth the trip!

Follow their adventures on Instagram: www.instagram.com/deepsouthpop

King Cake Popsicle, Deep South Pops, Jackson, Ms.

