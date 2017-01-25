Chewbacchus to highlight mobility-challenged kids

NEW ORLEANS - In a Mardi Gras den not so far away a Krewe of intergalactic beings are hard at work.

“We throw a parade for nerds, freaks, and geeks of every ilk and we generally pull our themes and concepts from pop culture” said Chewbacchus Space Commander Ryan Ballard.

This year the Krewe of Chewbacchus wants to include another group into their pride of Wookies. Ballard explained that they started a program to include kids with mobility challenges.

“We’ve got a couple of leads that are putting together customized spaceships and other parade contraptions on the wheelchairs of these children” said Ballard.

Ballard says 7 years ago, when they started the Krewe, the mission was always to help people or Storm troopers who normally can’t participate in Mardi Gras.

Ballard said “Then we’re going to provide a way for the children and their families to roll in the parade for free and participate in Mardi Gras for the first time.”

So instead of just riding in their everyday wheelchair, a child might be able to imagine themselves aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise.

“You know we all have talents and skills and we all want to be a rock star for a night and so these kids get to be out in the parade and be in public with tens of thousands of people cheering them on, clapping and celebrating them” said Ballard.

A chance for nerds all shapes and sizes to hit the parade route in style. For contact information to the Krewe of Chewbacchus go to https://www.facebook.com/kreweofchewbacchus/

