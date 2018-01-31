Dong Phuong's king cakes are so popular you'll have to take a ticket to get one

Dong Phuong's: 14207 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans. (504) 254-0296. The Dong Phuong bakery, with their freshly baked king cakes and restaurant next door, makes the trip out to New Orleans East worth it.

NEW ORLEANS – If you thought Dong Phuong king cakes were a hot ticket item before, now, it’s even crazier.



As of Feb. 1, wholesale partners like Pizza Nola in Lakeview will no longer be carrying the cakes. Customers will have to physically visit the bakery on Chef Mentuer Highway and stand in line, or take a number until fresh cakes come out of the bakery.

“We had to make a really difficult decision,” said Linh Garza, president of Dong Phuong to The New Orleans Advocate's Ian McNulty. “We decided we had to prioritize the customers who make the journey to the bakery, who stand in line for their king cake here.”

McNulty said the bakery makes about 1,000 king cakes a day, half of which were shipped out to re-sellers.

Saddened to report that #DongPhuong king cakes will no longer be available at retail vendors for the rest of the season. You must now go directly to the bakery to get one. @PizzaNOLA confirms, they were alerted this morning.#Carnival2018 #MardiGras2018 pic.twitter.com/8ebBHLqsIA — Prof. Carl Nivale (@ProfCarlNivale) January 31, 2018

In 2008, the shop baked 100 king cakes to introduce Carnival to the local Vietnamese community. Last year, the bakery sold a whopping 30,000 king cakes.

The bakery opened in 1985 in an area of the East heavily populated with Vietnamese immigrants. It stands apart as being one of the few bakeries owned in the community by a minority woman. It is also being honored as an American Classic by the James Beard awards.

