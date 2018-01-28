A figure of Jelly Roll Morton in front of the piano adorns the front of the "Mahogany Hall Stomp" float in Endymion. Morton was reputed to have been a piano player at Mahogany Hall, the infamous Storyville brothel run by Lulu White.

Several Carnival krewes will present parades this Mardi Gras celebrating the city's 300th anniversary. Instead of celebrating a birthday, Endymion will instead feature a birthday gift, more precisely the gift New Orleans gave to the world - jazz.

Its 2018 theme celebrates "Jazz - Our Gift to the World." Members and their families were given a sneak peek at the floats at Endymion's den on Sunday.

From jazz standards "Tiger Rag" and "Muskrat Ramble" to more obscure songs like "Tom Kat Blues," "Wild Man Blues" and "Buzzard Song," the superkrewe's dozens of floats will honor the art form in a big way. Legendary jazz figures Louis Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton and Professor Longhair are also featured.

Musician and Kenner native Jon Batiste, bandleader of CBS' "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," will be a celebrity grand marshal for the parade, along with Saints stars Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore. Rod Stewart and Jason Derulo will perform at the Extravaganza, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome following the parade.

Endymion, which rolled for the first time in 1967, will parade on Saturday, Feb. 10.

