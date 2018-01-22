Golden Retriever to reign over Barkus

NEW ORLEANS -- The 2018 king for the Krewe of Barkus is only a puppy, but don't worry, he won't be hard to spot.

King Baker Williamson is only 8-months-old, but the English Cream Golden Retriever weighs in at 58 pounds.

He has two canine sisters, Luna, who is a beagle mix adopted from Zeus Place, and Lily, who is a Coton de Tulear. However, his owners said his human sister, Katie Blair, is his main squeeze.

The theme for this year's parade is Game of Bones: Barkus Marks Its Territory. The parade will wags, walk and rolls Feb. 4, leaving Armstrong Park at 2 p.m. on a 15-block route through the French Quarter.

Barkus is the only officially licensed Mardi Gras krewe for dogs, founded in 1993.

