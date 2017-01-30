Do you know someone who goes above and beyond?

Someone who 'holds doors open, gets in early to make a fresh pot of coffee, stays late and works hard,' Haydel's Bakery says.

Someone who embodies the 'spirit of Carnival.'

Well, now you can honor them with a surprise king cake party from Haydel's Bakery.

The local bakery known for their king cakes is taking nominations for that special person who is "always there for others and deserves some recognition" to throw them a surprise thank-you party.

Several winners will be chosen from the nominations, and Haydel's will coordinate with person who submits the nomination to plan the big surprise.

More information can be found at Haydel's website: www.haydelbakery.com/kingcakeparty

Submissions close at 12 p.m. Monday, January 30.

