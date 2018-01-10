Help your favorite king cake win statewide competition

Haydel's Bakery 4037 Jefferson Hwy, Jefferson, LA 70121 Phone:(800) 442-1342 The famous Haydel's king cake comes in a variety of sizes. Its medium regular is $13.50, filled $17.97. The large is $25.22 and its filled is $34.97. The extra large -- serving a whopping 60 people -- is $44.22 regular and $59.97 for filled. (Photo: WWL)

You can help your favorite king cake get the royal treatment it deserves by voting in King Cake Snob's third annual ranking competition.

King cakes from across the state are competing for bragging rights as 2018's top traditional or filled king cake.

King Cake Snob, described as the definitive online ranker for king cake enthusiasts, uses the public's help to rank king cakes from dozens of Louisiana bakeries.

In addition to voicing your opinion, your vote will also enter you to win a free king cake in the website's weekly drawing.

The 2017 competition resulted in reviews and votes for cakes from nearly 150 Louisiana bakeries.

Manny Randazzo King Cakes of Metairie ran away with the victory in four of the five categories, including the best overall traditional and filled cakes.

King Cake Snob is a community project by Mandeville ad agency, Innovative Advertising.

“Now that we’re in our third year, we anticipate the competition to be fiercer than ever,” Jay Connaughton, managing partner for Innovative Advertising, said in a press release. “Everyone has an opinion about who makes the best king cake, so we are thrilled to give people a chance to make their favorites known each year. As Louisianans, we have a deep passion for our food, traditions and culture, and King Cake Snob is a celebration of all of this.”

King Cake Snob names not only the top king cakes in the traditional and filled categories, but also utilizes voter questionnaires to reveal Louisianans' preferences in filling types, how often they consume king cakes and more.

Learn more or cast your vote at KingCakeSnob.com.

