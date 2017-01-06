WWL
Joan of Arc parade postponed to Saturday

WWLTV.com , WWL 5:44 AM. CST January 06, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- The annual Joan of Arc Parade in the French Quarter has been postponed because of weather.

The krewe will roll Saturday, January 7 instead of Friday as originally planned. 

The krewe made the announcement early Friday morning on their Facebook page stating a concern about the weather. 

This year marks the krewe's ninth year honoring the birthday of Saint Joan and also celebrating the city's French heritage. 

Saturday's parade will begin at 7 p.m. and will follow the same route starting near Jax Brewery. 

