King Cake flavored everything

From coffee to ice cream, local businesses are cashing in on the king cake craze in a unique way. While you can't go wrong with the traditional treat, dripping with icing and decked out in beads, there are also plenty of new odes to the famous dessert to keep your stomach full all winter long.

Jenny and Jessica Pacaccio from The Sweet Life Bakery have a few suggestions.



"Cake pops, cupcakes and we have a ton of other king cake inspired desserts each day,” Jenny Pacaccio said. "We just started making a ton of different things in the featured flavor and it's really taken off."

Tariq Hanna at Sucre is seeing the same spike in sales.

“It’s a busy time of year for us,” Hanna said.

At Sucre you can munch on King Cake flavored chocolates and macaroons.

"We have so many different odes to this incredible pastry that’s so synonymous to the city and mardi gras,” Hanna said.

If you're looking for something less sweet and more caffeinated, head over to Krewe du Brew for a King Cake Latte.

“It is so New Orleans,” owner Eugene Anderson said of the King Cake craze. “When it’s time for king cake lattes you know mardi gras is right around the corner.”

After a hot latte, how about a cool bowl of ice cream at Creole Creamery?

"I went through a few different iterations of it, I tried it this way and that way before I settled on a recipe,” Chef Bryan Gilmore said.

When asked what the King Cake means to the city, Gilmore responded “it's almost a mascot at this point. Everybody's heard of it. I think if you're not from here people don't know exactly what it's about but mardi gras is so important to our city's cultural center."

Whether you're a king cake purist or prefer something a little more creative, luckily you have plenty of time to indulge in your favorite dessert.