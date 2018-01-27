Krewe du Vieux delayed by thirty minutes due to rain

The Krewe Du Vieux Mardi Gras revelers throng the French Quarter. The Krewe Du Vieux Parade is one of the first parades of the Mardi Gras season in New Orleans. (Photo by Skip Bolen/WireImage) (Photo: Skip Bolen, WireImage)

NEW ORLEANS -- The satirical Krewe Du Vieux parade is planned to roll a half hour later due to rain in the forecast for Saturday night.

The parade is currently set to roll at 7 p.m., followed by the Krewe Delusion.

Meteorologist Chris Franklin forecasts a 100 percent chance for rain Saturday night. Most models show 1-3" falling over the weekend in New Orleans.

"It doesn't appear to be a constant rain, but certainly numerous period of moderate to heavy rain is expected," Franklin said.

WWL-TV presents Mardi Gras Parade Tracker. We are New Orleans' premier Mardi Gras parade tracking service. We cover more parades in more areas of the city than any other app available on the market.

Click the following links below to download the free app on all IOS and Android devices:

Click here to download the app on IOS devices.

Click here to download the app on Android devices.

© 2018 WWL-TV