NEW ORLEANS -- The new krewe, Societé du Champs Elysées, will roll in their inaugural parade down Rampart Street on Friday, January 6, 2017.

The krewe of masked riders and musicians will ride in the newly opened Rampart Streetcar line and will disembark at every stop for a toast and some bead throwing.

Inspired by the completion of the streetcar on Rampart Street, the krewe's founding member and curtain captain David Roe said he was inspired to create the create on the first day of the new line when he was joined by a flash mob of accordionists on the streetcar he was riding.

That's when he said he "had an epiphany about Epiphany."

"Already the attitude in the neighborhood has changed," Roe told the New Orleans Advocate.

Societé du Champs Elysées won’t start its route until 7:30 p.m., giving the Phunny Phorty Phellows a half-hour head start. The members will get out at each stop for a champagne toast and to throw beads, something that Regional Transit Authority rules prevent them from doing while in the streetcar.

The route will begin at Elysian Fields Avenue and continue to the Union Passenger Terminal and back.

The Rampart Streetcar Line opened in early October and cost $40.6 million.

