Orpheus announces Keegan-Michael Key as grand marshall

NEW ORLEANS -- Actor, writer, producer and comedian Keegan-Michael Key will reign as Orpheus' monarch this Mardi Gras.

Key, star of Comedy Central's "Key & Peele," was listed as one of Time Magzine's 100 most influential people in the world in 2014 along with his comedy partner Jordan Peele.

“Our Orpheus members are excited to welcome a star of this magnitude,” said Orpheus Krewe Captain Sonny Borey. “With his exceptional comedic talent, we know his presence cannot help but add to the revelry and laughter of Carnival season.”

Along with Key, Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph from Marvel's upcoming TV show "Cloak & Dagger" will be riding in the parade.

The Krewe of Orpheus will take the traditional Uptown route down St. Charles Avenue on Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.

This year's Orpheuscapade will feature more than a dozen local musicians to celebrate New Orleans' 300th anniversary. The party will include, among others, Deacon John, Trombone Shorty, Irma Thomas, Al “Carnival Time” Johnson, Amanda Shaw,Big Freddia, the Dixie Cups, Bonerama, Flortribe, Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes, FlowTribe, No Limits, and the Party Crashers.

