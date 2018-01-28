PHOTOS: Bacchus goes for the gold to mark 50 years

A smiling face adorns the Golden Sunset float in Bacchus.

The superkrewe of Bacchus is going for the gold to mark its golden anniversary in 2018, with a parade theme featuring all things gold.

From a boxer's golden gloves to gold records, Golden Retrievers, the Gold Rush, Goldfinger and goldfish, there are more than 30 floats carrying out the golden anniversary theme for Bacchus' 50th anniversary parade. Bacchus members and their families got a sneak preview of the floats at the den Sunday for an open house.

New this year, the iconic members of Bacchus' Kong family - King Kong, Queen Kong and Baby Kong - have been remodeled and enhanced and will be featured on their own float. For the past four decades, King and Queen Kong have traveled without riders, but the new, animated versions of the giant apes will be featured on the front and back of a "Kong Island" float, with Baby Kong in the middle.

The parade will also debut a new Bacchaneer pirate float, with four huge sections, high-tech lighting, smoke, cannons firing and sound effects.

As always, the parade will also feature Bacchus' signature floats, including the Bacchasaurus, Bacchawhoppa and Bacchagator. The iconic King's float will carry Academy Award-winning actor J.K. Simmons, who is reigning as Bacchus L.

Bacchus rolls on Sunday, Feb. 11 on the Uptown parade route. Channel 4 and WWLTV.com will feature exclusive coverage of the parade this year, when it rolls through the Morial Convention Center for the Rendezvous ball after the parade. Tune in at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11.

