Report: City hopes to curb Mardi Gras parade delays with fewer bands, marching groups

NEW ORLEANS -- Fewer marching groups and a slightly shorter route; that’s what officials are hoping will help parade delays and make Mardi Gras safer, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

Right now, the take on fewer bands and marching groups is only a suggestion from the city, but The New Orleans Advocate reported most krewes don’t have an issue with the idea.

The route change, however, is definite. Instead of making a left towards the lake on Canal Street from St. Charles Avenue, then a U-turn, parades will turn right off St. Charles Avenue and continue down Canal Street towards Convention Center Boulevard.

That change is so emergency vehicles can get in and out of the area faster, city officials told The Advocate.

You can read more about this story by clicking here to visit our partner's website, The New Orleans Advocate.



