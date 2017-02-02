Two weeks out, people already claiming spots for Mardi Gras parades

NEW ORLEANS -- The big parades don't start for another two weeks, but that doesn't keep some from grabbing a spot early.

Different groups of people are already marking their territory to get a front row seat for Mardi Gras parades like the Mid-City showcase parade - Endymion.

"I can understand why people would want the prime spot," says Nadine Bowen, who lives on Orleans Avenue.

People spray painted initials on the neutral ground on Bowen's street so they have a nice position to watch the Krewe of Endymion. The superkrewe rolls in 23 days, but the sooner, the better when it comes to getting a great spot.

"It's kind of funny to see trucks parked and people roping things off," said Alexia Bergeron, who we caught up to while she was shopping for Mardi Gras. "They're ready to go. Mardi Gras is always fun and it's good for the city. It's always a good time."

Grass along the neutral ground is replacing construction, ready for people to state their claim along Napoleon Avenue marking another sign of good things to come; parades.

"I love seeing the costumes, the kids on the route, seeing people get together and have a good time," said Bergeron.

The krewes enjoy the fun also.

"Let the world see New Orleans in a better light," said Patrick Smith, Zulu Province Prince Krewe member. It's the world's greatest free show on Earth."

