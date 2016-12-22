Will Forte, Orpheus 2017 Monarch; Bret Michael to perform at Orpheuscapade

NEW ORLEANS -- Actor and comedian Will Forte will serve as an Orpheus monarch for the 2017 parade.

Forte, along with cast members from the sitcom "Last Man on Earth" Kristin Schaal, Mel Rodriguez, Mary Steenburgen and Cleopatra Coleman, will ride in the parade as lead the procession of 30 floats on Lundi Gras, Feb. 27, 2017.

Also serving as monarchs are Jimmi Simpson and Evan Rachel Wood from the HBO drama Westworld. Simpson played William and Wood played Dolores in the drama.

Rock musician Bret Michaels will headline the 2017 Orpheuscapade as well as riding in the parade, and the Motown group, The Temptations, will also be showcased at the Orpheuscapade.

