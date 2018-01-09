Zulu names Spike Lee as celebrity Grand Marshal 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 09: Director/producer Spike Lee attends the Los Angeles premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at The Shrine Auditorium on December 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS - The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club announced Monday that Spike Lee has been selected to serve as Honorary Celebrity Grand Marshal for Mardi Gras 2018.

The krewe made the announcement on social media late Monday night.

“When you think about Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc., you should think of greatness in the Urban Community,” the krewe posted. “With that we would like to introduce to some, announce to others a very special brother.”

