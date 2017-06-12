U2 returns to New Orleans for first time since Katrina

U2 will add a stop at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to its 2017 world tour, marking first time the band's has performed here since it helped reopen the stadium after Hurricane Katrina and its first concert stop in the city in two decades.

WWLTV 12:16 PM. CDT June 12, 2017

