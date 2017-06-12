U2 returns to New Orleans for first time since Katrina
U2 will add a stop at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to its 2017 world tour, marking first time the band's has performed here since it helped reopen the stadium after Hurricane Katrina and its first concert stop in the city in two decades.
WWLTV 12:16 PM. CDT June 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
LSU rips Mississippi State, 14-4, to reach College…Jun 12, 2017, 5:12 a.m.
-
50 car break-ins reported in Ponchatoula over five daysJun 12, 2017, 11:43 a.m.
-
Four arrested in string of golf cart thefts in LafourcheJun 12, 2017, 11:23 a.m.