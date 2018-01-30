Hamilton, Disney's Aladdin highlight of 2018 Broadway in New Orleans season

NEW ORLEANS - Theater lovers will not have to travel to New York City to see"Hamilton." The musical will make its New Orleans debut with a three-week run in March 2019.

The East Jefferson General Hospital Broadway in New Orleans at the Saenger Theater announced its show lineup for the 2018-2019 season Tuesday.

"Disney’s Aladdin" opens the season at the end of September with a two-week run. The production will include a full score from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack.

Also making its New Orleans debut is the musical "School of Rock." "The Book of Mormon" will also return to the Crescent City “by popular demand” after a record-breaking run in 2013 at the Saenger Theater.

“The season of Hamilton is finally here and we could not be more delighted to present the extraordinary story and unforgettable music of this production to New Orleans’ audiences,” Saenger Theater general manager David Skinner said.

The 2018 – 2019 East Jefferson General Hospital Broadway in New Orleans series shows include:

Disney’s ALADDIN

September 26 – October 7, 2018

Discover a whole new world at Disney’s ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical.

From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Chad Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!).

SCHOOL OF ROCK

October 30 – November 4, 2018

SCHOOL OF ROCK is a New York Times Critics’ Pick and “AN INSPIRING JOLT OF ENERGY, JOY AND MAD SKILLZ!” (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater’s first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage. Vanity Fair raves, “FISTS OF ALL AGES SHALL BE PUMPING!”

ON YOUR FEET!

November 27 – December 2, 2018

From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. ON YOUR FEET! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), with choreography by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys) and an original book by Academy Award® winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman), ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century — and one of the most inspiring stories in music history.

ELF The Musical

December 18 – 23, 2018

ELF The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

February 5 – 10, 2019

Hailed by The New York Times as "the best musical of this century" and the winner of nine Tony Awards®, THE BOOK OF MORMON is the blockbuster Broadway smash from “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and the Oscar®-winning composer of Disney's Frozen and Avenue Q, Bobby Lopez. This outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. Now with standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

HAMILTON

March 12 – 31, 2019

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

COME FROM AWAY

May 28 – June 2, 2019

The true story of the small town that welcomed the world. Broadway’s COME FROM AWAY has won Best Musical all across North America! The New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran night, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

*The following production is not included as part of the seven-show or six-show Season Subscription Package.

Season Subscribers have first access and can add the show to their Season Subscription upon renewal.

LES MISÉRABLES

January 8 – 13, 2019

Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES direct from its acclaimed Broadway return. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck, cheering “Les Miz is born again!” Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption –a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Seen by more than 70 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe, LES MISÉRABLES is still the world’s most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 32nd year.

SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGES GO ON SALE JANUARY 30 AT 11 A.M.

Season tickets for the 2018 – 2019 East Jefferson General Hospital Broadway in New Orleans series go on sale Jan. 30, 2018, at 11 a.m. CST. Season tickets can be purchased by calling (800) 218-7469 or online at www.BroadwayInNewOrleans.com.

Subscriber seven-show packages starts at $273. Subscriber six-show packages starts at $240. The final deadline for current Season Subscribers to renew and keep their same seats is February 28. On sale dates for individual shows will be announced in the coming months. For group pricing, please call (504) 287-0372.

