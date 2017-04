BURBANK, CA - JULY 18: Erin Moran poses at the The Hollywood Collectors & Celebrities Show at the Burbank Airport Marriott Hotel & Convention Center in Burbank, California on July 18, 2009. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic) (Photo: Gregg DeGuire, 2009 Gregg DeGuire)

Erin Moran, who was best known for playing Joanie Cunningham on the long-running comedy Happy Days and its spin-off, Joanie Loves Chachi, has died at 56.

Her death was reported by police in Harrison County, Ind., after they responded to a 911 call and found her unresponsive on Saturday.

No cause of death has been determined yet.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved