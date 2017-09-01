Hope Encalade's New Book "Room 312"
AUTHOR HOPE ENCALADE'S NEW BOOK IS AN INSPIRING STORY OF SURVIVING CONGESTIVE HEART FAILURE THAT SHE IS HOPING WILL HELP OTHER WOMEN BECOME MORE AWARE OF THE DISEASE... AND THE SYMPTOMS. SHE'S HERE TO TELL US MORE ABOUT "ROOM 312: Kept by Design".
WWLTV 1:09 PM. CDT September 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
New Orleans' Katrina challenges may hold lessons for HoustonSep. 1, 2017, 4:47 a.m.
-
Council members say ‘no' to lone bidder for S&WB…Sep. 1, 2017, 2:14 p.m.
-
Hurricane Irma weakens to Category 2 storm as US…Sep. 1, 2017, 11:44 a.m.