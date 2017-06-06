Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, LCD Soundsystem to headline Voodoo Fest

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The Killers, LCD Soundsystem, DJ Snake and Galantis to headline the 2017 Voodoo Music Experience in October in City Park.
Other acts include Brand New, The Head and the Heart, Cold War Kids, RL Grime, Miguel, Crystal Castles, The Afghan Whigs, Marian Hill, K. Flay, Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires and more.
Some local acts include Flow Tribe, Carmine P. Filthy, and S.K.B. and Yrstrly.
3-Day Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Festival dates are October 27-29. The festival has not announced the price of individual day tickets.
See the full lineup here.
