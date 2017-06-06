Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, LCD Soundsystem to headline Voodoo Fest

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs on stage during the Coca-Cola Music Mix at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival Day 2 at Discovery Green on April 2, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Turner) (Photo: Gustavo Caballero, 2016 Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The Killers, LCD Soundsystem, DJ Snake and Galantis to headline the 2017 Voodoo Music Experience in October in City Park.

Other acts include Brand New, The Head and the Heart, Cold War Kids, RL Grime, Miguel, Crystal Castles, The Afghan Whigs, Marian Hill, K. Flay, Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires and more.

Some local acts include Flow Tribe, Carmine P. Filthy, and S.K.B. and Yrstrly.

3-Day Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Festival dates are October 27-29. The festival has not announced the price of individual day tickets.

See the full lineup here.

