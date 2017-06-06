WWL
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, LCD Soundsystem to headline Voodoo Fest

WWL 7:00 AM. CDT June 06, 2017

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The Killers, LCD Soundsystem, DJ Snake and Galantis to headline the 2017 Voodoo Music Experience in October in City Park. 

Other acts include Brand New, The Head and the Heart, Cold War Kids, RL Grime, Miguel, Crystal Castles, The Afghan Whigs, Marian Hill, K. Flay, Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires and more. 

Some local acts include Flow Tribe, Carmine P. Filthy, and S.K.B. and Yrstrly. 

3-Day Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Festival dates are October 27-29. The festival has not announced the price of individual day tickets. 

See the full lineup here.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories